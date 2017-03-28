N+1 Singer Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for Futura Medical plc. (FUM)

N+1 Singer restated their corporate rating on shares of Futura Medical plc. (LON:FUM) in a research note published on Monday morning.

Futura Medical plc. (LON:FUM) opened at 50.10 on Monday. Futura Medical plc. has a 1-year low of GBX 14.31 and a 1-year high of GBX 95.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 58.63. The firm’s market cap is GBX 60.19 million.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Freeman acquired 35,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £20,407.71 ($25,647.49). Also, insider James Henry Barder sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.69), for a total value of £115,500 ($145,155.21).

Futura Medical plc. Company Profile

Futura Medical plc is a United Kingdom-based pharmaceutical company that develops products for consumer healthcare. The Company is engaged in the research and development of pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices and the commercial exploitation. It is also engaged in transdermal delivery and has developed a transdermal technology, DermaSys for the absorption of active molecules through the skin.

