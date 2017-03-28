Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. (EXXI) Major Shareholder Acquires $19,290,361.25 in Stock

Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXXI) major shareholder Fund Gp I. L.P. Oaktree purchased 623,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.95 per share, for a total transaction of $19,290,361.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXXI) traded down 0.24% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 29,823 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41. The company’s market capitalization is $977.40 million. Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $35.96.

Energy XXI Gulf Coast Company Profile

Energy XXI Ltd is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of oil and natural gas properties onshore in Louisiana and Texas and in the Gulf of Mexico Shelf (GoM Shelf). The Company owns and operates nine of the GoM Shelf oil fields.

