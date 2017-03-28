Fulcrum Utility Services’ (FCRM) Buy Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd (LON:FCRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at FinnCap in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 69 ($0.87) price target on the stock. FinnCap’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) opened at 60.70 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Utility Services has a 52 week low of GBX 31.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 67.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 94.66 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 51.84.

In other news, insider Stephen Gutteridge sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.78), for a total value of £49,600 ($62,335.05).

Fulcrum Utility Services Company Profile

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited is an independent energy and multi-utility infrastructure and services provider. The Company’s principal activity includes the provision of unregulated utility connections and independent gas transportation services in the United Kingdom. Its segments include infrastructure services and pipelines.

