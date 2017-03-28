FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) traded down 1.23% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.15. 7,812 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.13. FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.47.

WARNING: “FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. (FUJIY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank AG” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/fujifilm-holdings-corp-fujiy-rating-increased-to-buy-at-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

About FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation is engaged in the development, production, sales and service of imaging solutions, information solutions and document solutions. The Company’s segments include Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, Document Solutions and, Corporate expenses and eliminations. The Imaging Solutions segment consists of photo imaging, and optical device and electronic imaging products.

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.