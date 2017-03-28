Frontier Communications Corp (FTR) Upgraded at Vetr Inc.

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $3.09 price target on the stock. Vetr‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.85 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Corp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Corp in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Corp in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Frontier Communications Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Frontier Communications Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.96 to $2.51 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) traded down 3.35% during trading on Monday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 45,073,115 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.37 billion. Frontier Communications Corp has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Frontier Communications Corp had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business earned $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Corp will post ($0.18) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.79%. Frontier Communications Corp’s payout ratio is currently -77.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Frontier Communications Corp by 13.8% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Frontier Communications Corp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Frontier Communications Corp by 12.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Corp Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation (Frontier) is a provider of communications services in the United States. The Company offers a portfolio of communications services for residential and business customers. Its products and services include data and Internet services, video services, voice services, access services and customer premise equipment (CPE).

