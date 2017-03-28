Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Franks International NV (FI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other research firms have also commented on FI. Guggenheim lowered Franks International NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Franks International NV from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Franks International NV in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank set a $14.00 target price on Franks International NV and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Franks International NV from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) opened at 10.02 on Wednesday. Franks International NV has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.23 billion.

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $107.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.92 million. Franks International NV had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Franks International NV will post ($0.37) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Franks International NV’s payout ratio is currently -81.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Keith Mosing Family Par Donald sold 248,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $3,015,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,252,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,673,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $18,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $494,100. 77.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franks International NV during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Franks International NV during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Alpine Partners VI LLC bought a new position in shares of Franks International NV during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franks International NV during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Franks International NV by 152.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

Franks International NV Company Profile

Franks International NV is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry based in the Netherlands. The Company operates through three business segments: International Services, U.S. Services and Tubular Sales. The Company provides services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on wells.

