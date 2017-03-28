Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Position Held by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System continued to hold its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Franklin Street Properties Corp. worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Signia Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 130,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 55,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,874,000.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) opened at 11.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.32 and a beta of 0.84. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $13.27.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business earned $66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/franklin-street-properties-corp-fsp-position-held-by-state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Street Properties Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

In other news, Director John N. Burke acquired 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,626.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,915.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on commercial real estate investments primarily in office markets. The Company operates through the real estate operations segment. The Company’s investment objectives are to create shareholder value by increasing revenue from rental, dividend, interest and fee income and net gains from sales of properties, and increase the cash available for distribution in the form of dividends to its stockholders.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.