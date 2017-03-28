Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) opened at 41.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.78. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $44.35.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company earned $1.56 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post $2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

In other news, Chairman Gregory E. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $1,079,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,162,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,392,424.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Johnson sold 16,835 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $739,056.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,521,037 shares in the company, valued at $66,773,524.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, operates as Franklin Templeton Investments. It is a global investment management company that provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world.

