Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays PLC set a $30.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised shares of Franklin Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) opened at 41.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.78. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $44.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post $2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

In related news, Chairman Gregory E. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $1,079,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,162,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,392,424.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Johnson sold 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $739,056.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,521,037 shares in the company, valued at $66,773,524.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $2,173,000. Elkhorn Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $826,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $93,377,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,911 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 30,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, operates as Franklin Templeton Investments. It is a global investment management company that provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world.

