Franklin Covey Co. (FC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect Franklin Covey to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Franklin Covey to post $-0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) opened at 16.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.87 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

In related news, Director Joel Clinton Peterson sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $31,592.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,287,668.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $118,881 over the last ninety days. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/franklin-covey-co-fc-set-to-announce-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Covey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Franklin Covey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co is a global company specializing in performance improvement. The Company’s segments are Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education practice and International Licensees. The Direct Offices segment consists of its geographic sales offices that serve the United States and Canada, its international sales offices located in Japan, the United Kingdom and Australia, and its public programs group.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.