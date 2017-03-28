Analysts Set Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) Price Target at $77.51

Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $79.00 target price on Franco Nevada Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their target price on Franco Nevada Corp from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Dundee Securities raised Franco Nevada Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Franco Nevada Corp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $217,899,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,107,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,021,000 after buying an additional 1,495,391 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp during the third quarter worth about $71,833,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,074,000 after buying an additional 571,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,165,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) opened at 66.41 on Tuesday. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $81.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.25 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average of $63.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Franco Nevada Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

About Franco Nevada Corp

Franco-Nevada Corp (Franco-Nevada) is a Canada-based gold-focused royalty and stream company. The Company’s additional interests are in platinum group metals and other resource assets. It operates in the segment of resource sector royalty/stream acquisitions and management activities. The Company’s business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality.

