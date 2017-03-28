Francesca's Holdings Corp (FRAN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Francesca's Holdings Corp worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp by 75.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,745,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after buying an additional 751,540 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp during the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp by 444.8% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 28,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) opened at 15.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. Francesca's Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company earned $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.77 million. Francesca's Holdings Corp had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 37.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Francesca's Holdings Corp will post $1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush set a $20.00 price target on shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

About Francesca's Holdings Corp

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is a holding company, which conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries. The Company is a specialty retailer that operates a nationwide-chain of boutiques. It is engaged in the operation of boutiques and its direct-to-consumer Website segment. The merchandise assortment is a mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts.

