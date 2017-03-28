Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) Stake Held by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System held its position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,150 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 48.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gerstein Fisher increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 26.2% in the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 39.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) opened at 22.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.26.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 115.37%. The company earned $31.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered company, which is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company’s business is conducted through its subsidiaries, Four Corners Operating Partnership, LP (Four Corners OP) and Four Corners GP, LLC (Four Corners GP).

