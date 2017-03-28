Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Macquarie

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Macquarie from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential downside of 28.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FOSL. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fossil Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Fossil Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) opened at 16.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $806.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Fossil Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company earned $959 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Fossil Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fossil Group will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOSL. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 1,687.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,035,000 after buying an additional 1,123,022 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,929,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,894,000 after buying an additional 548,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,259,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,611,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,283,000 after buying an additional 459,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,995,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc is a design, marketing and distribution company that specializes in consumer fashion accessories. The Company’s segments are Americas, Europe and Asia. Each segment includes sales to wholesale and distributor customers, and sales through the Company-owned retail stores and e-commerce activities based on the location of the selling entity.

