Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Forward Air in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Forward Air’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Seaport Global Securities Comments on Forward Air Co.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (FWRD)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/forward-air-co-fwrd-expected-to-earn-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-40-per-share-updated.html.

FWRD has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) traded down 0.74% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 84,304 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.74. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $40.07 and a 1-year high of $51.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In other news, insider Craig A. Drum sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $26,619.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,598.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Forward Air by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Forward Air by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation is a freight and logistics company. The Company provides less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services across the United States and in Canada. The Company’s segments include Expedited LTL, Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal and Pool Distribution.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.