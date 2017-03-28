Zacks Investment Research Lowers Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Foot Locker has outperformed the Zacks categorized industry in the past one year by a wide margin. Sturdy comparable sales performance, cost containment efforts and strategic initiatives have helped the company to post third straight quarter of positive earnings surprise, when it reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2016 results. The company also registered year-over-year growth in both the top and bottom lines. Management now projects mid-single-digit increase in comparable sales in fiscal 2017. Further, it envisions double-digit growth in earnings per share for the fiscal year. We believe that continuous exploitation of opportunities such as children’s business, shop-in-shop expansion, store banner.com business, store refurbishment and enhancement of assortments, will benefit the company in the long run. However, a competitive retail landscape, fashion obsolescence and foreign currency headwinds remain concerns.”

FL has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $76.00 price objective on Foot Locker and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. FBR & Co set a $76.00 price objective on Foot Locker and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.74.

Shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) opened at 72.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.57. Foot Locker has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $79.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm earned $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post $5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

In other news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $1,937,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,597 shares in the company, valued at $11,207,713.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl N. Turpin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 96.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 67.5% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Company’s Athletic Stores segment is an athletic footwear and apparel retailer whose formats include Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, SIX:02, Runners Point Group, including Runners Point and Sidestep.

