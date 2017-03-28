Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) to “Hold”

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “FEMSA's shares have substantially underperformed the Zacks categorized industry in the past one year due to the persistent difficult times owing to currency headwinds. The company reported dismal fourth-quarter 2016 earnings, which marked its second consecutive miss. Moreover, FEMSA continued to witness margin pressures due to the incorporation and growth of lower-margin businesses in FEMSA Comercio’s Health and Fuel divisions. Evidently, the company’s gross and operating margins contracted in the fourth quarter. We believe that persistence of these headwinds and regulatory pressure may impact future results. However, FEMSA is on track to drive growth through strategic measures like increasing store count, diversifying business portfolio and focusing on core business activities. The company’s strong cash flow generation capacity enables it to make incremental investments in business expansion.”

FMX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays PLC set a $92.00 price objective on Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) opened at 91.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.67. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 12-month low of $73.45 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 9.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the fourth quarter valued at about $861,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,127,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,936,000 after buying an additional 228,021 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 818,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after buying an additional 82,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Economico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V. (FEMSA) is a holding company. The Company’s segments are Coca-Cola FEMSA, FEMSA Comercio-Retail Division and FEMSA Comercio-Fuel Division. The Company conducts its operations through holding companies, such as Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V. and subsidiaries (Coca-Cola FEMSA), which produces, distributes and sells beverages; FEMSA Comercio, SA de C.V.

