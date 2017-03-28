Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays PLC set a $92.00 price target on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) opened at 91.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.12. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52 week low of $73.45 and a 52 week high of $100.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/fomento-economico-mexicano-sab-fmx-given-consensus-rating-of-buy-by-analysts.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the third quarter worth $508,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the third quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 31.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V. (FEMSA) is a holding company. The Company’s segments are Coca-Cola FEMSA, FEMSA Comercio-Retail Division and FEMSA Comercio-Fuel Division. The Company conducts its operations through holding companies, such as Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V. and subsidiaries (Coca-Cola FEMSA), which produces, distributes and sells beverages; FEMSA Comercio, SA de C.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.