Folger Hill Asset Management LP Has $1,003,000 Position in International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Folger Hill Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Folger Hill Asset Management LP’s holdings in International Business Machines Corp. were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 1,629.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,573,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,234,000 after buying an additional 1,482,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,016,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,468,300,000 after buying an additional 1,220,924 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 69.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,743,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,958,000 after buying an additional 715,298 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,563,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 16,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 406,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 403,521 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) opened at 173.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.25 and its 200-day moving average is $165.72. International Business Machines Corp. has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $182.79. The stock has a market cap of $163.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.96.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The technology company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.88 by $0.13. International Business Machines Corp. had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 78.32%. The business had revenue of $21.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.84 EPS. International Business Machines Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corp. will post $13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. International Business Machines Corp.’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America Corp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen and Company restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Drexel Hamilton raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines Corp. from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines Corp. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

In other International Business Machines Corp. news, insider James J. Kavanaugh sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.31, for a total transaction of $99,675.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $895,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,179.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

