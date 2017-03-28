Fmr LLC Reduces Stake in InvenSense Inc (INVN)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in InvenSense Inc (NYSE:INVN) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,179,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815,900 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.32% of InvenSense worth $27,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVN. SECOR Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in InvenSense during the third quarter worth $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in InvenSense by 141.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in InvenSense during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in InvenSense during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in InvenSense by 407.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 51,367 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of InvenSense Inc (NYSE:INVN) opened at 12.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.19 billion. InvenSense Inc has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $12.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded InvenSense from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of InvenSense in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Summit Redstone reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of InvenSense in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised InvenSense from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded InvenSense from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.36.

In related news, VP Mozafar Maghsoudnia sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $25,525.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InvenSense Company Profile

InvenSense, Inc (InvenSense) is engaged in designing, developing, marketing and selling of sensor system-on-chip (SoC), including accelerometers, gyroscopes and microphones for the mobile, wearable, smart home, gaming, industrial and automotive market segments. The Company delivers solutions based on its motion and sound technology; focused on solutions, such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, console and portable video gaming devices, digital television and set-top box remote controls, fitness accessories, sports equipment, digital still cameras, automobiles, ultra-books, laptops, hearing aids, stabilization systems, tools, navigation devices, remote controlled toys and other household consumer and industrial devices.

