Fmr LLC Lowers Position in Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,102,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 10.22% of Advaxis worth $29,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advaxis during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Advaxis during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Advaxis by 2.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Advaxis during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Advaxis by 32.2% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) opened at 8.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. The firm’s market capitalization is $325.18 million. Advaxis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $16.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 target price on Advaxis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Advaxis in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other Advaxis news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 5,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $40,682.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,567.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm)-Listeriolysin O (LLO) cancer immunotherapies. These immunotherapies are based on a platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Lm bioengineered to secrete antigen/adjuvant fusion proteins.

