Fmr LLC Invests $28,897,000 in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW)

Fmr LLC bought a new position in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NASDAQ:ADSW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,300,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,897,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Advanced Disposal Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSW. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,221,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the fourth quarter worth $6,475,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the fourth quarter worth $462,000.

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NASDAQ:ADSW) opened at 22.55 on Tuesday. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21. The company’s market cap is $1.99 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADSW. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America Corp upgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $26.00 price objective on Advanced Disposal Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Advanced Disposal Services from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc is an integrated provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services operating primarily in secondary markets or under exclusive arrangements. The Company’s segments include South, East, Midwest and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had its presence in 16 states across the Midwest, South and East regions of the United States, as well as in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, served approximately 2.7 million residential customers and over 200,000 commercial and industrial (C&I) customers through its network of 90 collection operations, 72 transfer stations, 21 owned or operated recycling facilities and 39 owned or operated active landfills.

