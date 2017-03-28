Fmr LLC Cuts Position in IDEX Co. (IEX)

FMR LLC reduced its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,616 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 2.16% of IDEX worth $147,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of IDEX by 60.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 95.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of IDEX by 7.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 66.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) opened at 91.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day moving average of $91.20. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.15.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $530.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post $3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).

