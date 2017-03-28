Fmr LLC Has $141,460,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (ARCC)

FMR LLC cut its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,578,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 407,448 shares during the period. FMR LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $141,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5,197.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) opened at 17.29 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $17.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 40.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc upped their price target on Ares Capital from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests primarily in the United States middle-market companies.

