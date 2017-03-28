Fmr LLC Continues to Hold Position in Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH)

Fmr LLC held its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.73% of Sonic Automotive worth $28,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth $7,761,000. Towle & Co. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 27.5% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 865,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after buying an additional 186,620 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 45.6% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 429,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after buying an additional 134,550 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 7.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,488,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,991,000 after buying an additional 104,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SECOR Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth $1,759,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) opened at 19.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $893.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.58. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $27.45.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive Inc will post $2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

SAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CL King cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, insider O Bruton Smith purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $2,014,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 578,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,650,869.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Eugene Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $102,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,083.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company’s operating segments include Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Company’s Franchised Dealerships segment consists of traditional retail automotive franchises that sell new and used vehicles, replacement parts and vehicle repair and maintenance services, and finance and insurance products.

