Dermira Inc (DERM) Position Raised by Fmr LLC

FMR LLC increased its position in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,710,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 433,601 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 13.23% of Dermira worth $142,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dermira by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dermira by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 36,812 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dermira during the third quarter valued at about $526,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dermira by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dermira by 78.7% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 27,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) opened at 35.91 on Tuesday. Dermira Inc has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35. The company’s market cap is $1.28 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on shares of Dermira in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SEB Equity Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dermira has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

In other news, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $368,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,876.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene A. Bauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $75,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,849. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of therapeutic solutions in medical dermatology to treat skin conditions, such as hyperhidrosis, psoriasis and acne. Its portfolio includes three late-stage product candidates: Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), glycopyrronium tosylate and olumacostat glasaretil.

