Fmr LLC Buys 16,900 Shares of Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,525,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.40% of Hi-Crush Partners worth $30,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Hi-Crush Partners during the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 20.8% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Hi-Crush Partners during the third quarter valued at about $685,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Hi-Crush Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Hi-Crush Partners during the third quarter valued at about $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) opened at 15.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63. The company’s market capitalization is $980.93 million. Hi-Crush Partners LP has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $23.30.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.61 million. Hi-Crush Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 29.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hi-Crush Partners LP will post $0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCLP shares. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on Hi-Crush Partners to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on Hi-Crush Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wunderlich upgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen and Company upgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP is an integrated producer, transporter, marketer and distributor of monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral that is used as a proppant to manage the recovery rates of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. Its reserves consist of northern white sand, a resource in Wisconsin and limited portions of the upper Midwest region of the United States.

