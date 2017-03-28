Fmr LLC Boosts Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,580,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 10.77% of Citi Trends worth $29,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Citi Trends by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 19,578 shares in the last quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Citi Trends by 62.6% in the third quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP now owns 34,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 13,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at about $1,555,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) opened at 17.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $22.73.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.70 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post $1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTRN shares. TheStreet lowered Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Citi Trends, Inc is a retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The Company’s segment is retail operations. The Company operates approximately 520 stores in both urban and rural markets in over 30 states. The Company offers products under its brands, such as Citi Steps and Red Ape. The Company’s merchandise includes apparel, accessories and home.

