Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.55 EPS

Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $2.55. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company earned $100.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Fly Leasing’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) opened at 13.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $421.26 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. Fly Leasing has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Fly Leasing in a report on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point raised Fly Leasing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Fly Leasing from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fly Leasing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited is engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft, which it leases under multi-year contracts to a range of airlines. The Company operates through aircraft leasing segment. The Company primarily acquires aircraft by entering into purchase and leaseback transactions with airlines for new aircraft; purchasing portfolios, which consists of aircraft of various types and ages, and acquiring individual aircraft.

