Flex Pharma Inc (FLKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:FLKS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on Flex Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Flex Pharma in a research note on Saturday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Flex Pharma by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Flex Pharma by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAM Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of Flex Pharma by 50.0% in the third quarter. CAM Group Holding A S now owns 225,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) opened at 4.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $71.62 million. Flex Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37.

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.26. Analysts predict that Flex Pharma will post ($2.67) EPS for the current year.

Flex Pharma Company Profile

Flex Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops treatments for nocturnal leg cramps, muscle cramps and spasms associated with severe neuromuscular conditions, and exercise associated muscle cramps (EAMCs). The Company’s product candidates activate certain receptors in primary sensory neurons, which then act through neuronal circuits to reduce the repetitive firing, or hyperexcitability, of alpha-motor neurons in the spinal cord, thereby preventing or reducing the frequency and intensity of muscle cramps and spasms.

