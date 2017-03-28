First of Long Island Corp (flic) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:flic) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) opened at 26.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.74. First of Long Island Corp has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $40.40.

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. First of Long Island Corp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 26.94%. Analysts anticipate that First of Long Island Corp will post $1.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

First of Long Island Corp Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, The First National Bank of Long Island (the Bank). Its services include account reconciliation services, bank by mail, personal money orders, bill payment, remote deposit, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, collection services securities transactions, controlled disbursement accounts, signature guarantee services, drive-in banking, merchant credit card services, and investment management and trust services.

