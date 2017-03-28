First Bancorp (FBNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) opened at 28.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $711.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24. First Bancorp has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $31.31.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post $1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp is the bank holding company for First Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank. The Company engages in a range of banking activities, including the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. The Company offers credit cards, debit cards, letters of credit, safe deposit box rentals and electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers.

