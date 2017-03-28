First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,548 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co. were worth $10,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co. by 14.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Cobiz Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cobiz Investment Management LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 319,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co. by 5.8% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) opened at 63.19 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $66.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.41. The stock has a market cap of $173.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.00. Merck & Co. had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company earned $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post $3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Merck & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.61%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vetr upgraded Merck & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.95 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Merck & Co. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded Merck & Co. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Merck & Co. in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.72.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Holston sold 91,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $5,881,697.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,553.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Cech sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,959 shares of company stock valued at $6,843,448. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures. It operates through one segment, Pharmaceutical. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

