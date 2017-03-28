Insider Selling: Finjan Holdings, Inc. (FNJN) Major Shareholder Sells 9,927 Shares of Stock

Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) major shareholder Seed Iv L. P. Israel sold 9,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $14,890.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,351,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) opened at 1.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $35.73 million. Finjan Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Finjan Holdings stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.53% of Finjan Holdings worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

