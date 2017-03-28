Fiera Capital Corp (FSZ) PT Raised to C$16.00

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Friday. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s current price.

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) opened at 13.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80. Fiera Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74.

In other Fiera Capital Corp news, insider Alain St-Hilaire sold 4,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.41, for a total value of C$60,975.27.

Fiera Capital Corp Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corp is a Canada-based independent, full-service, multi-product investment company. It provides investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients and retail investors. It operates through investment management services segment in Canada and the United States.

