Fidessa Group plc (FDSA) Receives GBX 2,288 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fidessa Group plc (LON:FDSA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,288 ($28.75).

FDSA has been the subject of several research reports. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,920 ($36.70) price target on shares of Fidessa Group plc in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fidessa Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.16) price target on shares of Fidessa Group plc in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, FinnCap reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.36) price target on shares of Fidessa Group plc in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Fidessa Group plc (LON:FDSA) opened at 2565.00 on Thursday. Fidessa Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,879.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,656.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,489.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,382.27. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 983.47 million.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 78.20 ($0.98) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Fidessa Group plc’s previous dividend of $14.30.

Fidessa Group plc Company Profile

Fidessa group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company provides trading, investment and information solutions for the financial community. The Company operates in two segments: Sell-side and Buy-side. The Sell-side segment provides solutions and tools to support the trading of cash equities and derivatives across the world.

