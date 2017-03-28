Federated Investors Inc. PA Sells 3,564 Shares of HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Federated Investors Inc. PA reduced its stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 177.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,601,000 after buying an additional 516,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 11.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 785,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,271,000 after buying an additional 81,338 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $36,268,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 32.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 558,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,174,000 after buying an additional 137,652 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,874,000 after buying an additional 57,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) opened at 60.15 on Tuesday. HubSpot Inc has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $66.10. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.17 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.26 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 34.53% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Federated Investors Inc. PA Sells 3,564 Shares of HubSpot Inc (HUBS)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/federated-investors-inc-pa-sells-3564-shares-of-hubspot-inc-hubs.html.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $70.00 target price on HubSpot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $65.00 target price on HubSpot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $28,430.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,544.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider J Donald Sherman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,928 shares of company stock worth $10,808,568. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc (HubSpot) provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform. The Company’s software platform features integrated applications to help businesses attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, close leads into customers and delight customers so that they become promoters of those businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.