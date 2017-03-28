Federated Investors Inc. PA Sells 2,896 Shares of St Jude Medical Inc (STJ)

Federated Investors Inc. PA decreased its position in shares of St Jude Medical Inc (NYSE:STJ) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in St Jude Medical were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in shares of St Jude Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of St Jude Medical by 132.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,625,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $129,610,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of St Jude Medical by 5.0% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of St Jude Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of St Jude Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $3,454,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of St Jude Medical Inc (NYSE:STJ) opened at 80.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average is $79.88. St Jude Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $48.83 and a 52 week high of $84.00.

St Jude Medical Company Profile

St. Jude Medical, Inc is focused on the development, manufacture and distribution of cardiovascular medical devices for the global cardiac rhythm management, cardiovascular and atrial fibrillation therapy areas, and interventional pain therapy and neurostimulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders.

