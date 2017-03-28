Federated Investors Inc. PA Decreases Stake in Woodward Inc (WWD)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,674 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.06% of Woodward worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Calvert Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 0.5% in the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Woodward by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Woodward by 1.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Woodward by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Woodward by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) opened at 67.14 on Tuesday. Woodward Inc has a 12-month low of $50.70 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The firm earned $443 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.95 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Woodward Inc will post $3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 13.84%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/federated-investors-inc-pa-lowers-stake-in-woodward-inc-wwd-updated.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Woodward news, Director James R. Rulseh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $245,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,815.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Halbrook sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $582,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 321,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,830,851.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,615 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions. The Company designs, produces and services energy control products for various applications. The Company’s segments include Aerospace and Industrial. The Company’s Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control.

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.