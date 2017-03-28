Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) Shares Sold by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA cut its stake in shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.12% of Avon Products worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Searle & CO. increased its stake in shares of Avon Products by 38.5% in the third quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avon Products during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avon Products during the third quarter valued at $111,000. ARP Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avon Products during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avon Products during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) opened at 4.21 on Tuesday. Avon Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The stock’s market cap is $1.84 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company earned $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avon Products, Inc. will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Avon Products in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Avon Products in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Avon Products in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.79.

In related news, COO James S. Scully bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $655,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 292,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,093.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernando Acosta sold 77,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $333,305.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,541.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of beauty and related products. The Company’s product categories are Beauty, and Fashion and Home. Beauty consists of skincare (which includes personal care), fragrance and color (cosmetics). Fashion and Home consists of fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children’s products and nutritional products.

