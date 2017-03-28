Federated Investors Inc. PA Reduces Position in Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS)

Federated Investors Inc. PA decreased its stake in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.06% of Bemis Company worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMS. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Bemis Company during the third quarter valued at $14,866,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bemis Company during the third quarter valued at $9,349,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Bemis Company by 752.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after buying an additional 152,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bemis Company by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,451,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,038,000 after buying an additional 141,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Consultant Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bemis Company during the third quarter valued at $6,832,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) opened at 48.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52. Bemis Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Bemis Company (NYSE:BMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Bemis Company had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm earned $988 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Bemis Company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bemis Company, Inc. will post $2.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Bemis Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Bemis Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Federated Investors Inc. PA Reduces Position in Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/federated-investors-inc-pa-has-2462000-position-in-bemis-company-inc-bms-updated.html.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bemis Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays PLC dropped their target price on Bemis Company to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America Corp cut Bemis Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bemis Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $51.00 target price on Bemis Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

In other news, insider James W. Ransom sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $984,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,710,483.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bemis Company

Bemis Company, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging products. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Packaging and Global Packaging. The U.S. Packaging segment represents all food, consumer, and industrial products packaging-related manufacturing operations located in the United States. The Global Packaging segment includes all packaging-related manufacturing operations located outside of the United States, as well as global medical device and pharmaceutical packaging-related manufacturing operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Bemis Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bemis Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.