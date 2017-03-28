Federated Investors Inc. PA Decreases Position in Equity Residential (EQR)

Federated Investors Inc. PA decreased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 363,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,405,000 after buying an additional 97,459 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 53,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,870,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,450,000 after buying an additional 61,073 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 41,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) opened at 62.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.32. Equity Residential has a one year low of $58.28 and a one year high of $75.49.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.39. Equity Residential had a net margin of 176.91% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business earned $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post $1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.5038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

In other Equity Residential news, insider David S. Santee sold 5,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $340,571.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Manelis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $92,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,133 shares of company stock worth $620,846. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the acquisition, development and management of multifamily residential properties. Its segments include Boston, New York, Washington DC, Southern California, San Francisco, Seattle and Other Markets. Southern California includes Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County.

