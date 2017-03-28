Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.45% of Lipocine worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPCN. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Lipocine during the third quarter worth about $122,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Lipocine by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Lipocine during the third quarter worth about $935,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) opened at 3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. The firm’s market cap is $70.29 million. Lipocine Inc has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $12.66.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/federated-investors-inc-pa-acquires-109-shares-of-lipocine-inc-lpcn.html.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lipocine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Lipocine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lipocine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on applying its oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men’s and women’s health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for bioavailable drugs.

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.