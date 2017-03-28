FBR & Co Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Mplx Lp (MPLX)

FBR & Co reissued their hold rating on shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Mplx Lp from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Mplx Lp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Mplx Lp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc raised shares of Mplx Lp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised shares of Mplx Lp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.31.

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) opened at 35.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11720.00 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36.

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company earned $714 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.77 million. Mplx Lp had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mplx Lp news, VP Randy S. Nickerson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,500 shares of company stock worth $1,861,350.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Mplx Lp by 15.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Mplx Lp by 0.6% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 135,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Mplx Lp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 114,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mplx Lp by 25.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 941,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,873,000 after buying an additional 192,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mplx Lp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx Lp

MPLX LP is a master limited partnership (MLP) formed by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets. The Company is engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs), and the gathering, transportation and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

