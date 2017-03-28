Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,633 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.9% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,735,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,336,123,000 after buying an additional 6,630,874 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 73.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 63,211 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 27.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 636,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,287,000 after buying an additional 136,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) opened at 49.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 72.75%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5775 per share. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 71.74%.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vetr cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.38 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.25 to $53.38 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Drexel Hamilton cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.56.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 12,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $603,133.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,119.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Gurnani sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $543,333.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,182.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

