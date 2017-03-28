Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $1,275,000 Position in General Electric Company (GE)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric Company were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 434,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 255,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) opened at 29.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.20. General Electric Company has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $33.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.67 billion. General Electric Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric Company will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. General Electric Company’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $31.00 target price on General Electric Company and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Vetr lowered General Electric Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.62 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of General Electric Company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Electric Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. General Electric Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.37.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Bornstein purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.63 per share, with a total value of $148,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,269.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman David Leon Joyce sold 159,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $4,719,608.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 738,907 shares in the company, valued at $21,842,090.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

