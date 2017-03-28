Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $41,272,000 Position in Facebook Inc (FB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,732 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $41,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 11.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.9% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 140.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.72 and a 200 day moving average of $127.80. Facebook Inc has a 12 month low of $106.31 and a 12 month high of $142.31. The company has a market capitalization of $405.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook Inc will post $5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.79 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.49.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total transaction of $88,267.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,233,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total value of $1,936,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 368,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,543,639.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,065,153 shares of company stock worth $699,505,572 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

