Facebook Inc (FB) Position Boosted by Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,147.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 154,913 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Facebook by 997.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,018,514 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $462,727,000 after buying an additional 3,652,302 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,688,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,829,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,564,984,000 after buying an additional 2,523,083 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Facebook by 3.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,723,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,456,572,000 after buying an additional 2,402,049 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 8.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,348,726 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,866,582,000 after buying an additional 1,783,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 140.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $405.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.68. Facebook Inc has a 12 month low of $106.31 and a 12 month high of $142.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.72 and a 200-day moving average of $127.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company earned $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook Inc will post $5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $139.94 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.49.

In other news, Director Jan Koum sold 243,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $34,220,799.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total transaction of $88,267.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,233,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,065,153 shares of company stock valued at $699,505,572 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

