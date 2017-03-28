Facebook Inc (FB) is Polen Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,003,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 380,640 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 6.3% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Facebook worth $575,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 997.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,018,514 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $462,727,000 after buying an additional 3,652,302 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $328,688,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,829,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,564,984,000 after buying an additional 2,523,083 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,723,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,456,572,000 after buying an additional 2,402,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,348,726 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,866,582,000 after buying an additional 1,783,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 140.32 on Tuesday. Facebook Inc has a one year low of $106.31 and a one year high of $142.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook Inc will post $5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Facebook Inc (FB) is Polen Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/facebook-inc-fb-is-polen-capital-management-llcs-4th-largest-position.html.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Vetr upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.91 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.49.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total transaction of $88,267.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,233,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Koum sold 2,123,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $297,304,746.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,065,153 shares of company stock worth $699,505,572. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.