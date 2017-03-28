Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYEG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 855,639 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the February 28th total of 536,974 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,408 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 16.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EYEG. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Eyegate Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

In other news, Director Morton Goldberg sold 8,919 shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $26,757.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,323. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) opened at 2.34 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $23.95 million. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80.

About Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics and drug delivery systems for treating diseases of the eye. The Company’s lead product, EGP-437, incorporates a reformulated topically active corticosteroid, dexamethasone phosphate, which is delivered into the ocular tissues through its drug delivery system, the EyeGate II Delivery System.

